U'khand Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj Tests Positive For COVID-19

Dehradun: After former Uttarakhand Minister Amrita Rawat tested positive for Coronavirus, her husband Uttrakhand Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj also tested positive for Coronavirus along with 17 others. The Uttarakhand Health Department had taken the samples of Satpal Maharaj and his whole family including the person who work at their home. The health department team had taken 41 samples which include 45 staff members. 16 others have also tested positive. Satpal Maharaj's son and his daughter in law have also tested positive. The sample of another son will be taken once more. Six persons among staff will be tested again.

There is now possibility that the entire state cabinet might be quarantined foe 14 days as Cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj had taken part in the Cabinet meeting that was held a few days ago.