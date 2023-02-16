U’khand Cabinet Approves Compensation, Rehabilitation Policy For People In Land Subsidence-Hit Joshimath

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval to a policy for compensation and permanent rehabilitation of the affected families and people in land subsidence-hit Joshimath.

It approved a one-time financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to people who were running shops or businesses in rented accommodations rendered unsafe by the disaster.

The approval to the proposed policy was given at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Secretary S S Sandhu told reporters.

The cabinet also approved the State Millet Mission, which will facilitate distribution of one kilogram of millet to each family through the Public Distribution System under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana and serving of Jhangora and Manduwa (a type of millet) in mid-day meal at schools, Sandhu said.

A total of 52 decisions were taken by the cabinet including approval to a strict anti-copying law brought through an ordinance, increasing the retirement age for Ayurvedic college principals from 60 to 65 years and appointment of 285 special teachers for children with special needs, he said at the cabinet briefing.

Giving details of the policy for the compensation and permanent rehabilitation of the affected people in Joshimath, Disaster Management Secretary Ranjit Kumar Sinha said the rate of compensation for uninhabitable residential and commercial buildings has been decided but the rate of land compensation will be decided after the technical institutions conducting a study of the subsidence issue submit their reports.

The rate of compensation for residential buildings will be calculated after ascertaining the cost of a particular house by adding the CPWD's plinth area rates and the cost index, he said.

The final cost of the house will be calculated after subtracting depreciation amount of the affected house from the total and paid as compensation to the affected families, Sinha said.

According to the second option offered by the state government, an affected person can take the compensation amount for his or her damaged house as well as a piece of land up to 75 square metres (50 square metres for constructing a house and 25 square metres for a cowshed or other purposes), he said.

The third option for the affected people is to demand a ready-made house in return for their affected house and land, Sinha said. The state government will offer them houses built over an area of 50 square metres and give them an additional 25 square metres of land for a cowshed or other purposes, he added.

Five damage slabs have been created for giving compensation to shops and commercial establishments like hotels and dhabas. Compensation to affected people in this category will be decided on the basis of these damage slabs, the Disaster Management secretary said.

He said owners of damaged shops and commercial establishments like hotels and dhabas can claim compensation for them at a fixed rate.

They can also claim compensation for their land when the technical study report is submitted and their rate is decided, Sinha said. If the affected people in this category take compensation for their building and also demand land, a maximum of 15 square metres of land can be provided to them for building their shops and business establishments, he added.

A one-time financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh will be given to people who were running shops or businesses in rented accommodations rendered unsafe by the disaster, thus hitting their livelihoods, Sinha said. —PTI