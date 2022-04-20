U'khand Budget Session: Guv Recounts Steps Taken For Rural Connectivity, Industrialisation

Gairsain: The Budget session of the Uttarakhand Assembly began here on Tuesday with Governor Baby Rani Maurya highlighting steps taken by the state government for boosting rural connectivity, industrialisation and e-governance.

Delivering her address on the inaugural day of the session amid slogan shouting by opposition members, Maurya said the state government has introduced an integrated financial management system software for treasury computerisation throughout the state under the national e-governance programme.

She said Uttarakhand has joined the group of the states that have recorded high industrial growth rate.

The state government built 750 km of rural roads, she said, adding that the work to connect 369 villages with roads was under way.

Talking about Uttarakhand's vulnerability to natural disasters, she said arrangements have been made for developing an online reporting mechanism to assess damages.

A policy has been made for the establishment of community radio stations, the governor said.

The governor also highlighted the steps taken by the government for the rejuvenation of dead rivers like the Rispana and Bindal.

Throughout the governor's address, the opposition MLAs led by Kedarnath legislator Manoj Rawat kept shouting slogans while standing in the well of the House. They accused the government of being against the development of the hills. PTI