U’khand Breathes Easy As Daily Covid Cases Decline, Recoveries Improve

Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On Sep 8, 2021

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 3,43,151 on Wednesday at 6.00 PM as 12 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,29,361 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state dropped to 349. The state’s toll remained static at 7,389 as no one succumbed to SARS-CoV-2 infection during the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the number of those migrated out of State too didn’t show any change and remained constant at 6,052. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today stood at 34. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State went up to 95.98%; it continued to lag behind the pan-India average of 97.48%, 98.7% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.65% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. The daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand which dramatically came down to 0.18% fortyseven days back straight from 5.70% a day before stood at 0.06% today vis-a-vis pan-India’s 2.16%, UP’s 0.01%, Delhi’s 0.07% and Gurugram’s 1%. A very high death rate of 2.15% has woefully come to stay for months together in Uttarakhand against Delhi’s 1.74%, Haryana’s 1.24%, Gurugram’s 0.4% and all-India average of 1.34%. District Dehradun reported the maximum number of 4 fresh cases, whereas Pithoragarh followed with 3. That apart, 1 case each was detected in Chamoli, Champawat, Haridwar, Nainital and Rudraprayag and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Bageshwar, Pauri Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal, U S Nagar and Uttarkashi.