U'khand Breaks Covid Plateau, Records Biggest 1-Day Spike Of 946, Tally 22180

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 case count rose to 22,180 Thursday as 946 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 14,945 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 6,871. The state's toll rose to 300 as nine more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 64. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 508. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has thus come down to 67.38 percent. District Dehradun reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 272, whereas U S Nagar, Haridwar, Nainital, Uttarkashi, Almora and Tehri Garhwal followed with no less horrifying 194, 135, 105, 50, 48 and 37 respectively. That apart, 31 cases were detected in Pauri Garhwal, 28 Pithoragarh, 24 Rudraprayag, 20 Champawat and 1 each in Bageshwar and Chamoli.







