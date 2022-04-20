U'khand BJP Postpones Its Public Programmes Till Mar 31

Dehradun: The BJP''s Uttarakhand unit on Sunday postponed all public programmes to be organised by it till March 31 in view of the coronavirus threat.

The state government has declared coronavirus an epidemic and advised people to take all precautions to save themselves from getting infected. Accordingly, the party also postpones all its public programmes till March 31, state BJP chief Bansidhar Bhagat said. He asked people not to panic but be vigilant and cautious. Bhagat also praised the Centre and the state government for the measures taken by them to contain the spread of the deadly virus saying they are fully alert and prepared to deal with any situation. Statewide celebrations that were scheduled to be held in Uttarakhand on March 18 to mark the completion of BJP government''s three years in office have also been postponed in view of the coronavirus threat. PTI