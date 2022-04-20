U'khand BJP MLA Maganlal Shah Passes Away

Dehradun: Uttarakhand BJP leader and Tharali MLA Maganlal Shah passed away at a private hospital here after prolonged illness, family members said on Monday.

He was 55.

Shah was suffering from a lung infection and was admitted to Himalayan Hospital on February 19. He died around 10 pm on Sunday, family members said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Speaker Premchand Agarwal and state BJP chief Ajay Bhat condoled the demise of the first-time legislator. He was elected MLA from Tharali in the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections. PTI