U'khand BJP MLA accused of sexual harassment, wife files FIR against victim alleging blackmail

Dehradun: The wife of the BJP MLA accused of sexual harassment has filed an FIR alleging blackmail against the victim, said Director-General of Police (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar on Monday.

"The wife of the MLA has registered an FIR at the Nehru Colony police station in Dehradun against a woman alleging blackmail. The accused woman has also filed a case in Dehradun," Kumar told ANI here.

"We are conducting inquiries, and an unbiased investigation will be carried out in the matter," he added.

Earlier, a woman had alleged that a BJP MLA from Uttarakhand had sexually exploited her for two years and demanded that her daughter's DNA sample should be matched with that of the MLA.

The woman, who made the allegation, released a video in which she said that the BJP MLA had formed a physical relationship with her for two years. She also said that her daughter's DNA sample should be matched with the MLA as it doesn't match that of her husband. (ANI)