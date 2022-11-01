U'khand BJP Files Police Complaint Over State Unit President's Fake Twitter Account

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand BJP has lodged a police complaint after a fake Twitter account in the name of state unit chief Mahendra Bhatt surfaced allegedly spreading false information on the social media platform.

Uttarakhand BJP social media in-charge Shekhar Verma wrote a letter to Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Dalip Singh Kunwar demanding action and registration of a case against the unknown accused. Verma said the "irresponsible" tweets being made from the fake account is an attempt to malign Bhatt's image. —PTI