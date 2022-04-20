U'khand BJP Chief Election On Jan 16

Dehradun: Elections for Uttarakhand BJP President post will be held on January 16.

The notification for the election will be issued on January 15.

"On January 15, central observers - National Vice President Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal - will reach Dehradun. The notification of the State President election will be issued in their presence on that day," BJP state president Ajay Bhatt said. The state BJP president Bhatt said that he will fully assist the new state president. He said that he has conveyed his intentions in this regard to the top leadership of BJP. ANIDehradun