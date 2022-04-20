U'khand Becomes First State To Produce Sex Sorted Semen

Dehradun: Uttarakhand has became the country's first state to produce sex sorted semen, which can enhance the possibility of birth of female calves to ninety per cent.

A laboratory in Rishikesh under Gokul Mission has started producing sex sorted semen with the help of technology which can increase the chances of birth of female calves to ninety per cent, Secretary Animal Husbandry R Meenakshi Sundaram said at a press conference here on Saturday. Describing it as a major step towards doubling the income of farmers and cattle keepers, the official said they will get equal subsidies of Rs 400 from both - the state government and Centre - for each dosage of sex sorted semen. With the subsidies provided by the Centre and the state government, each dose of sex sorted semen will come for approximately Rs 300, whereas its market price is Rs 1,200. Normally, there are 50 per cent chances of the birth of a female calf, this technology will increase it to 90 per cent, the secretary said. The programme is being run by the livestock development board under a contract inked with a US firm for technological assistance. Uttarakhand is also planning to sell the sex sorted semen to other states. PTI