U'khand Battles Virus Surge, Tightens Measures As Experts Warn Of 'Exponential' Cases

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 67,706 on Friday as 467 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 61,732 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 4,307. The state's toll rose to 1,097 as four succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 570. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 300. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has marginally come down to 91.18 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 151 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal, Chamoli, Nainital, Rudraprayag and U S Nagar followed with 54, 54, 37, 37, 32 and 29 cases respectively. That apart 20 cases were detected in Pithoragarh, 19 Uttarkashi, 16 Almora, 12 Tehri Garhwal and 3 each in Bageshwar and Champawat.

