U'khand Assembly Tables Supplementary Budget Of Over Rs 4K Crore

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government tabled a supplementary budget of Rs 4,063.79 crore in the state assembly on the first day of its new session on Monday.

The government tabled the supplementary budget in the House after the passage of obituary references for its late MLAs, both the current and former ones.

The supplementary budget will be taken up for discussion in the assembly on Tuesday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Madan Kaushik said. The supplementary budget has earmarked Rs 2,071.42 crore for the revenue expenditure and Rs 1,992.37 crore for the capital expenditure, he said. It has proposed the highest allocation of Rs 2,293.30 crore for centrally assisted schemes followed by Rs 641 crore for the disaster management, Rs 500 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and Rs 200 crore for the forthcoming Kumbh Mela at Haridwar, he said. Earlier, the House paid tributes to he sitting BJP MLA from Salt, Surendra Singh Jeena and four other former legislators including former deputy speaker of the House, Anusuya Prasad Maikhuri, who passed away recently. Joining the proceedings of the House online, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who is in home isolation after testing positive for Covid-19, said he was deeply anguished at the sad and untimely demise of Jeena. He remembered the late MLA as an extremely well-behaved and humble person dedicated to the people of his constituency. "Jeena was very courteous and polite but always stood firmly for the development of his constituency," Rawat said. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Madan Kaushik described Jeena as an asset for the state. "Even if someone was older than him just by two years, he would touch his feet. He was an asset for the state. The House pays homage to him with a heavy heart," Kaushik said. Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj said Jeena was a rising star who was extremely popular in his constituency.

He also remembered the Salt MLA for his sharp wit. Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Indira Hridayesh, said Jeena was a promising leader and so much was expected of him.

"It is a great loss for the hill people for whom he worked with commitment," she said.

Congress MLA Kazi Nizamuddin remembered Jeena for his wit and humour saying his remarks always made the atmosphere inside the assembly light.

50-year-old Jeena, who had tested positive for Covid soon after his wife''s death, died at a hospital in New Delhi on November 12. The members also said all help should be extended to Jeena''s young children who have lost both their parents.

Former MLAs to whom obituary references were made in the Vidhan Sabha included K C Punetha, Sunderlal Mandrawal, Anusuya Prasad Maikhuri and Tejpal Singh Panwar.

Maikhuri who was deputy speaker of the state assembly during the previous Congress government died of post-Covid complications at a hospital here on December 5. Earlier, as the House assembled for the day, Congress member Kazi Nizamuddin objected to the supplementary budget being introduced on a day when obituary references were being made in the House saying it would not set a healthy precedent. "What is the urgency? It can be tabled later to show respect to the departed members," he said. Kaushik, however, said opposition members had attended yesterday''s meeting of the House Business Advisory committee where the agenda for Monday''s proceedings had been set and they had agreed to it. —PTI