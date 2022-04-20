U'khand Assembly Ratifies Bill Extending SC/ST Quota

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution ratifying a constitution amendment bill extending reservation for the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes in legislatures for 10 years.

The state Assembly unanimously passed the resolution ratifying the legislation during its one-day special session convened for the purpose.

The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha in December last year.

Every state Assembly has to pass the legislation before the president gives his assent to it. The provision giving reservation to SCs and STs in state legislatures was to expire on January 25 this year. PTI