U'khand Assembly Pays Tribute To Hridayesh

The monsoon session of Uttarakhand assembly began here on Monday with members paying tributes to senior Congress leader Indira Hridayesh, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh and five other leaders who passed away recently. Offering his tribute to Hridayesh who was the Leader of Opposition in Uttarakhand assembly at the time of her death, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said he found it hard to believe that she was no more. "Having been a member of the Uttar Pradesh legislative council and Uttarakhand assembly several times, she had a profound knowledge of legislative proceedings and was of great help to newcomers like me," Dhami said. Her sudden death has created a big void, he said. Remembering Kalyan Singh, Dhami spoke about his significant contribution to the Ram temple movement saying he had sacrificed his government for the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Leader of Opposition in Uttarakhand assembly Pritam Singh also paid tribute to Hridayesh saying she was a rare politician who was happy to give the benefit of her experience to her younger colleagues irrespective of their party affiliations. Others who were paid tribute by the assembly were former MP and Union minister Bachchi Singh Rawat, Gangotri MLA Gopal Singh Rawat, former minister Narendra Singh Bhandari, former MLAs Amrish Kumar and Shri Chand. Paying tribute to Bachchi Singh Rawat, the chief minister said his simplicity was striking. "Though he occupied eminent positions, Bachda, as we called him affectionately, pulled no airs. He was so simple and down-to-earth. He had no political enemies," Dhami said. Dhami remembered Gangotri MLA Gopal Singh Rawat as a sober, polite and affectionate person who was dedicated to the development of his constituency. Before entering the assembly all the members of the House offered flowers at a picture of noted environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna who passed away in May. Bahuguna was one of the architects of the Chipko movement. —PTI