U'khand Assembly Passes Supplementary Budget Of Rs 3,015 Crore

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Assembly today unanimously passed a supplementary budget of Rs 3,015 crore making generous allocations for the Swachcha Bharat Mission, road safety measures and sugarcane growers on the second day of its winter session in Gairsain.

The budget includes revenue expenditure worth Rs 2,170.13 crore and capital expenditure of Rs 845.60 crore.

Rs 107 crore have been allocated for the Swachcha Bharat Mission, Rs 100 crore for road safety and bridges, Rs 95 crore for payment of arrears to sugarcane growers and Rs 120 crore for the construction of the much-awaited Muzaffarnagar-Roorkee railway line.

Rs 12 crore have been allocated for organising the Auli International Skiing, Rs eight crore for promotion of rural games in the state and Rs nine crore for an institute of plastic engineering in the hill state.

Six important legislations, including Almora Residential University Bill, 2017 and Civil Servants Annual Transfer Bill, 2017, have been passed during the two-day assembly session.

Talking to reporters outside the assembly building in Gairsain, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said the decision to hold the session in the hill-town was itself important as it represented the aspirations of the locals.

Located in the middle of Kumaon and Garhwal regions, Gairsain is an emotive issue for Uttarakhand with a proposal to make it the summer capital of the state.

The bills passed by the assembly during the session also reflect the state government's vision, he said.

Making a special mention of the Uttarakhand Civil Servants Annual Transfer Bill, 2017, Rawat said it will galvanise the government machinery in the state.

The bill, which was passed by the assembly yesterday, seeks to make it compulsory for every civil servant to give their services in remote and inaccessible areas of the state.