U'khand Assembly Holds Brief Session To Pass Budget

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Assembly on Wednesday held a brief one-hour session to pass the state''s annual budget of Rs 43866.11 crore without holding a discussion on it.

The assembly which had gone into recess on March 7 met on Wednesday primarily to pass the budget which was tabled in the house during the first phase of the budget session held in Gairsain.

The budget session was to go on till March 27 after resumption as per the original schedule but it was curtailed by two days in view of the coronavirus threat

The Question Hour and the Zero Hour were also suspended because of the brevity of the session.

The little time at the disposal of the assembly was utilised to pass the budget. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat also gave his message to people on coronavirus before the assembly was adjourned sine die.

Earlier, the MLAs were sanitised and offered masks to wear before they entered the assembly premises to attend the session. PTI