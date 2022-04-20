U'khand Allows Govt Employees To Work From Home, Takes Other Measures

Dehradun: A day after declaring the deadly coronavirus as an epidemic, Uttarakhand government on Wednesday issued an order to allow govt employees to work from home from March 19 to 24. However, the order does not apply to employees of health, police, transport, food and water supply, electricity and sanitation departments.

"The entry of employees and visitors into the Uttarakhand Secretariat has been banned from March 19 to 24 in view of the coronavirus threats. All employees will work from home. Only employees whose presence in offices is very necessary shall be called to the office," the order reads.

Uttarakhand Police's State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is working to eliminate the misconceptions regarding coronavirus. Various joint teams were formed by the SDRF and the government hospital department. These teams will inform the public how to maintain hygiene, how to use sanitiser, how to make artificial sanitiser.

"Subharati Medical Hospital and Hotel Taqgene have been acquired until further orders to be made a "Quarantine" ward. Chief Medical Officer has been ordered to immediately provide all facilities related to quarantine ward at both the places," Dehradun District Magistrate said in a press statement.

Earlier today, Dr Vinod Kukreti of Chinyalisaur's Community Health Center informed that symptoms of coronavirus were found in a 32-year-old man hailing from Gorun village of Chinyalisaur block in Uttarkashi district.

Uttarakhand Governor, Baby Rani Maurya also enquired about measures to prevent coronavirus in the state.

"The government has adequate facilities for quarantine and isolation. Steps have also been taken to stop the black marketing of sanitisers. The training programme has been started to increase paramedical staff for treatment and management of coronavirus cases," Health Secretary Nitesh Jha told Governor Maurya.

The state government on Saturday had said that cinema halls and colleges will remain closed in the state until March 31. Medical colleges, however, will remain open.

The government also said that adequate resources and equipment are present in the state to prevent the coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday said that the number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 151, including 25 foreign nationals. As per the latest data by the Ministry of Health, Delhi has 9, Karnataka has 11, Kerala has 25, Maharashtra has 39 and Uttar Pradesh has 15 positive cases of coronavirus. ANI