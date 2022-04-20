U'khand Adds 149 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 16 Fatalities





Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On June 23, 2021

Haridwar / Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload further moved up to 3,39,127 on Wednesday at 6.00 PM as 149 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,23,377 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state slightly came down to 2,877 (Going by yesterday's figures, the number of active cases should have fallen to 2,744). The state's toll zoomed to 7,068 as 5(?) more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours (Compared to yesterday's data, 16 fatalities were added today), whereas the number of those migrated out of State wonderfully (???) remained static at 5,805 as such from 5,992 on June 7, 8 and 9 in a row. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today was 152. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State went up to 95.36%, but it was way behind the pan-India average of 96.56%, 98.4% in UP, its parent State, 98.1% in Delhi, 98.45% in Haryana and 99.08% in not-too-distant Gurugram. Again, the positivity rate in Uttarakhand was recorded at 6.32% vis-a-vis pan-India's 2.67%, UP's 0.1%, Delhi's 0.16% and Gurugram's 1%. Death rate in Uttarakhand is woefully 2.08% against Delhi's 0.30%, Haryana's 1.16%, Gurugram's 0.4% and All-India average of 1.30%. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 43 fresh cases, whereas Almora, Nainital and Champawat followed with 21, 14 and 13 respectively. That apart, 12 cases each were detected in Haridwar and Pithoragarh, 10 U S Nagar, 8 Uttarkashi, 6 Chamoli, 5 Bageshwar, 2 each in Pauri Garhwal and Rudraprayag and 1 in Tehri Garhwal.





