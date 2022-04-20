U'khand's Total Covid Count Surges Past 16 K, As 485 Infections Diagnosed Tuesday

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 case count rose to 16,014 Tuesday as 485 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. The tally comprises of 11,201 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 4,545. The state's toll rose to 213 as six more people succumbed to the Covid-19 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 55. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 289. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has thus come down to 69.95 percent. District Haridwar reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 126, whereas Dehradun, U S Nagar, Uttarkashi, Nainital and Tehri Garhwal followed with no less horrifying 120, 90, 40, 39 and 38 respectively. That apart, 10 cases were detected in Pauri Garhwal and 6 each in Bageshwar and Champawat.







