U'khand's Pithoragarh Receives First Snowfall Of Season, Temperature Dips

Pithoragarh: The iconic heights of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand were covered in white on Tuesday after the district received the season's first snowfall.

Snow has covered the Kala Pani and Om mountains. Due to continuous rain and snowfall, frost has also increased in the area.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued the possibility of light rain at a few places in the hills of Uttarakhand. The department forecasted snowfall in Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts.

Meanwhile, the doors of Shri Gangotri Dham will be closed for the winter season on November 14, according to an official statement issued by the Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee.

On the occasion of Annakoot also known as Govardhan Puja, the doors of Shri Gangotri Dham will be closed for the winter season.

According to the Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee, Shri Yamunotri Dham will be closed for winter on November 15.

"The date of closing of the doors of Shri Badrinath Dham will be decided on Vijay Dashami, Tuesday, October 24 in Badrinath Dham. A religious ceremony will be organized on the premises of Shri Badrinath Temple to announce the date of closure of the doors," an official statement said. —ANI