U'khand's nCoV Count Tops 46K, 949 Fresh Cases

























Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 46,281 on Saturday as 949 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 34,649 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 10,856. The state's toll rose to 566 as eleven more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 210. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 1,007. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has thus slightly gone up to 74.87 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 295 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar. Almora, Pauri Garhwal, Nainital, U S Nagar and Uttarkashi followed with 178, 92, 80, 65, 63 and 59 cases respectively. That apart, 48 cases were detected in Pithoragarh, 37 Champawat, 15 Chamoli, 12 Tehri Garhwal, 3 Rudraprayag and 2 in Bageshwar.