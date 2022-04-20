U'khand's nCoV Cases Top 97K, Recoveries Keep A Low Profile









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On March 1, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 97,019 on Monday as 27 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 93,479 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 447. The state's toll remained static at 1,692 as no one succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 48 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,401. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 26. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State remained the same at 96.35 percent. District Haridwar took over Dehradun by reporting the maximum number of 16 fresh cases, relegating Dehradun to second position with 6. That apart, 3 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 1 each in Nainital and Tehri Garhwal and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi.

