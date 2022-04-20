U'khand's nCoV Cases Breach 65K Mark, 498 Fresh Infections

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 65,036 on Saturday as 498 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 59,564 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 3,890. The state's toll rose to 1063 as eight succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 519. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 337. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has marginally come down to 91.59 percent. District Dehradun reported the maximum number of 148 fresh cases, whereas Chamoli, Pauri Garhwal, Nainital, Haridwar, Pithoragarh and Tehri Garhwal followed with 62, 51, 46, 36, 36 and 32 cases respectively. That apart 21 cases were detected in Almora, 19 U S Nagar, 15 Bageshwar, 13 Rudraprayag, 10 Champawat and 9 in Uttarkashi.





