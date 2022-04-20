    Menu
    U'khand's nCoV Caseload Rises To 96,920, Toll Surges To 1682

    April20/ 2022


    Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 96,920 on

    Tuesday as 53 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin

    issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare,

    Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of

    93,256 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases

    in the state stands at 564. The state's toll rose to 1,682 as two more

    succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours,

    whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,418. Total

    number of patients treated and cured today was 96. The percentage of

    recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has gone up to 96.22

    percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 21

    fresh cases, whereas Nainital and Haridwar followed with 11 and 8

    respectively. That apart, 7 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 3

    Pithoragarh, 2 Pauri Garhwal, 1 Rudraprayag and 0 (Nil) each in

    Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi.



