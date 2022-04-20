U'khand's Daily Spike Plummeted Further, 13 Succumb To Disease

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 58,601 on Tuesday as 241 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 51,862 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 5,364. The state's toll rose to 946 as thirteen more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 429. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 376. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has marginally gone up to 88.50 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 90 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, Nainital, Almora, Uttarkashi and Pithoragarh followed with 37, 23, 20, 18, 15 cases respectively. That apart, 8 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 7 each in Chamoli and Pauri Garhwal, 6 each in Champawat and Tehri Garhwal, 3 Rudraprayag and 1 in Bageshwar.











