U'khand's Daily Covid Infections See Another Spike, 100 Fresh Cases









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On March 4, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 97,234 on Thursday as 100 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 93,594 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 542. The state's toll remained static at 1,692 as no one succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last five days in a row, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,406. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 19. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has come down to 96.26 percent. District Nainital reported the maximum number of 55 fresh cases, whereas Dehradun and Haridwar followed with 20 and 13 respectively. That apart, 3 cases each were detected in Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh and U S Nagar, 2 Chamoli, 1 Almora and 0 (Nil) each in Bageshwar, Champawat, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi.