U'khand's Daily Covid Cases Come Down To 146, Total Positive 7,593

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 case count rose to 7,593 on Sunday as 146 fresh infections were recorded, while the state's toll rose to 86 as three more people succumbed to the disease, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government stated. The tally comprises of 4,437 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 3,032. A total of 86 deaths have occurred due to the disease in the State so far, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 38. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 107. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 58.44 percent. District Dehradun reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 51, whereas Nainital closely followed with no less terrifying 33. That apart, Haridwar, Uttarkashi, and U S Nagar were other critical districts which reported 28, 12 and 10 cases respectively. 5 cases were detected in Chamoli, 2 each in Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag and Tehri Garhwal and 1in Almora.







