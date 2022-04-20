U'khand's Covid Tally Zooms Past 79K Mark, Positive Today 632, 12 Deaths

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 79,141 on Tuesday as 632 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 71,541 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 5,399. The state's toll rose to 1,307 as twelve more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 894. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 436. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has marginally come down to 90.40 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 279 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, Haridwar, Pithoragarh, Tehri Garhwal, U S Nagar and Almora followed with 92, 54, 44, 30, 27 and 22 cases respectively. That apart, 18 cases were detected in Uttarkashi, 17 Chamoli, 15 Pauri Garhwal, 14 Bageshwar, 11 Champawat and 9 in Rudraprayag.



