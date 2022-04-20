U'khand's Covid Tally Keeps Mounting As More & More Infections Surface, Today's Count 535

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 case count rose to 16,549 Wednesday as 535 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 11,524 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 4,749. The state's toll rose to 219 as six more people succumbed to the Covid-19 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 57. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 323. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has thus come down to 69.64 percent. District Dehradun reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 170, whereas Nainital, Haridwar, U S Nagar, Tehri and Pauri Garhwal followed with no less horrifying 81, 80, 64, 36 and 25 respectively. That apart, 22 cases were detected in Chamoli, 20 Champawat, 15 Uttarkashi, 13 Bageshwar, 7 Pithoragarh and 2 Rudraprayag.







