U'khand's Covid Recovery Rate Nears 92%, 316 New Cases

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 63,197 on Tuesday as 316 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 57,951 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 3,705. The state's toll rose to 1033 as four succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 508. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 409. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has marginally gone up to 91.70 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 74 fresh cases, whereas U S Nagar, Pauri Garhwal, Nainital, Haridwar, Almora and Pithoragarh followed with 59, 43, 29, 21, 19 and 19 cases respectively. That apart 14 cases were detected in Tehri Garhwal, 13 Chamoli, 12 Uttarkashi, 7 Rudraprayag and 3 each in Bageshwar and Champawat.

