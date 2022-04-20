U'khand's Covid-19 Tally Zooms Past 76K Mark, 12 More Mortalities

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 76,275 on Thursday as 491 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 69,271 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 4,967. The state's toll rose to 1,263 as twelve more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 774. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 433. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has marginally come down to 90.82 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 179 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, Haridwar, Chamoli, Almora, Pauri Garhwal and Tehri Garhwal followed with 76, 52, 42, 25, 24 and 23 cases respectively. That apart, 18 cases were detected in Bageshwar, 16 U S Nagar, 13 Uttarkashi, 9 Champawat, 8 Rudraprayag and 6 in Pithoragarh.

