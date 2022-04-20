U'khand's Covid-19 State Control Room Reverses All The Earlier Data Provided So Far









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On February 20, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to (rather declined to) 96,657 (Yesterday's figure 97,031) on Saturday as 13 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 93,142 (Yesterday's figure 93,407) cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 454 (Yesterday's figure 495). The state's toll remained static today i.e. 1,686 as no one succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,375 (Yesterday's figure 1,443). Total number of patients treated and cured today was 06. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients witnessed a meteoric rise i.e. 96.36 (Yesterday's figure 96.27) percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 5 fresh cases, whereas U S Nagar followed with 3. That apart, 2 cases each was detected in Champawat and Haridwar, 1 in Nainital and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi. The fresh data have been provided after reconciliation with GoI after deletion of duplicate samples of same individuals.







