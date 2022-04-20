U'khand's Covid-19 Caseload Zooms Past 45K, Today's Count 928

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 45,332 on Friday as 928 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 33,642 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 10,934. The state's toll rose to 555 as thirteen more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 201. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 1,488. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has thus slightly gone up to 74.21 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 203 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, U S Nagar, Pauri Garhwal, Haridwar and Chamoli followed with 173, 117, 107, 87 and 65 cases respectively. That apart, 51 cases were detected in Almora, 33 Tehri Garhwal, 30 Champawat, 24 Uttarkashi, 21 Bageshwar, 13 Rudraprayag and 4 in Pithoragarh.



