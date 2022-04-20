U'khand's COVID-19 Caseload Tops 47K; Recoveries Cross 35K

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 47,045 on Sunday as 764 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 35,462 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 10,799. The state's toll rose to 574 as eight more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 210. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 813. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has thus slightly gone up to 75.38 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 241 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar. Pauri Garhwal, U S Nagar, Nainital and Uttarkashi followed with 139, 90, 89, 50 and 36 cases respectively. That apart, 25 cases were detected in Chamoli, Champawat and Tehri Garhwal each, 16 Rudraprayag, 11 Pithoragarh, 9 Almora and 8 in Bageshwar.

