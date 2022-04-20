U'khand's Corona Tally Jumps To 80,486 With 830 Fresh Cases, Today's Toll 12

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 80,486 on Thursday as 830 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 72,479 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 5,742. The state's toll rose to 1,332 as twelve more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 933. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 513. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has come down to 90.05 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 273 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, Haridwar, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Almora and Chamoli followed with 105, 63, 61, 55, 53 and 51 cases respectively. That apart, 44 cases were detected in Tehri Garhwal, 37 each in Pauri Garhwal and U S Nagar, 24 Bageshwar, 17 Champawat and 10 in Uttarkashi.

