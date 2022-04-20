U'khand's Active Covid Caseload Further Contracts To 1,725, Tally 95,640









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On January 24, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 95,640 on Sunday as 54 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 90,967 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 1,725. The state's toll rose to 1,631 as two more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,317. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 57. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly come down to 95.11 percent. District Nainital reported the maximum number of 23 fresh cases, whereas Dehradun and Haridwar followed with 15 and 10 cases respectively. That apart, 2 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 1 each in Chamoli, Champawat, Pithoragarh and Tehri Garhwal and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Bageshwar, Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi.