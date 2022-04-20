U'khand's Active Caseload On A Sustained Downward Slope, Fatalities Cause Flutter









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On February 1, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 96,180 on Monday as 51fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 92,105 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 1,081. The state's toll rose to 1,648 as four more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,346. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 139. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 95.76 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 27 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar and Nainital followed with 9 and 8 cases respectively. That apart, 3 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 2 Almora, 1 each in Chamoli and Uttarkashi and 0 (Nil) each in Bageshwar, Champawat, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag and Tehri Garhwal.









