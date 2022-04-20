U'khahd CM Terms Budget As Historic And Inclusive

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat has expressed his happiness at the annual budget presented by Uttarakhand Finance Minister Parkash Pant in the Vidhan Sabha at Gairsain, today. Terming the budget as historic and inclusive of the aspiration and needs of people of all walks, from hills to the plains, of farmers to labourers, promoting tourism and checking migration from the hills, the Chief Minister said that the budgets shows a clear road map of the government which aims at providing employment to youth, creating self-employment and economic empowerment of women.

He said that it was for the first time that the budget has been prepared incorporating the suggestions and advice of the common people. The Chief Minister said that for the purpose of eliciting the views of common people, he started " Aapki Rai, Aapka Budget" in which he interacted with farmers at Gangnani in Uttarkashi, received hundreds of suggestions from women from Pithoragarh, sought views of students at Dehradun and those from farming community and entrepreneurs from Pantnagar. Besides these interactions, suggestions were also sought from people through social media and e-mail.

He expressed happiness that more than 200 suggestions were received for the budget and most of them have been incorporated in the budget. He said that his government will work on those suggestions which could not be accommodated in this budget.

He further said that it was budget for the people as it has been prepared after taking people into confidence. He said that the budget is historic since it was been prepared taking people's suggestions and was presented at Gairsain Vidhan Sabha as per the aspirations of the people of the state. He congratulated Finance Minister Parkash Pant for presenting a healthy and inclusive budget. He reiterated the resolve of his government to implement the budget resolutions on the ground.

The Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat said that his government has encouraged outcome based performance in the budget. He said that ASHA workers/ ANM have been covered under Accidental insurance scheme, government buildings will be made complaint with the needs of differently abled, crèches scheme will be strengthened for working women, organic and cluster based farming will be encouraged and schemes for Horticulture Tourism, have been incorporated in the budgets as per the people' s aspirations which would help in the overall development of the state.

He said that budget has focused on farming, farmers, horticulture, organic farming, herbal farming and home stay scheme which would prove to be milestone in the progress of the state. Besides, start of book banks in government schools and establishment of ICU/Trauma wards/ blood banks in every district as proposed in the budget were welcome steps in the budget, he said.

The Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat hoped that the budget, presented in the full-fledged first session held at Gairsain as per the aspirations of the people would pave the way for a progressive and prosperous Uttarakhand.