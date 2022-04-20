U''khand reports 31 more COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 1,245

Dehradun: Uttarakhand reported 31 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the tally to 1,245, according to the state health department''s bulletin.

The fresh cases were reported from Pithoragarh (8), Dehradun (6), Chamoli (6), Almora (4), Nainital (3), Tehri (3) and Uttarkashi (1), it said. Most of the new cases have a travel history to Mumbai, Delhi and NCR, the bulletin said.

Out of a total of 1,245 patients, 422 have recovered, five have migrated out of the state and 11 have died.

The cause of deaths of seven patients was due to other ailments while the reason of death of one person could not be ascertained and that of three others is awaited.
















