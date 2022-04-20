    Menu
    U''khand reports 25 fresh COVID-19 cases; tally now 2,127

    April20/ 2022


    Dehradun: Uttarakhand reported 25 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the state''s tally to 2,127, a state health department bulletin here said.

    Almora district reported 11 fresh cases, Haridwar seven, Dehradun four and Tehri three, it said.

    Most of the new patients have a travel history to Delhi NCR and Maharashtra, the bulletin said.

    With the additional 25 cases, the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 2,127, out of which 1,423 have recovered, 26 have died and 15 have migrated out of the state.

    A total of 663 patients are under treatment, it said.

    —PTI

