U''khand reports 25 fresh COVID-19 cases; tally now 2,127

Dehradun: Uttarakhand reported 25 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the state''s tally to 2,127, a state health department bulletin here said.

Almora district reported 11 fresh cases, Haridwar seven, Dehradun four and Tehri three, it said.

Most of the new patients have a travel history to Delhi NCR and Maharashtra, the bulletin said.

With the additional 25 cases, the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 2,127, out of which 1,423 have recovered, 26 have died and 15 have migrated out of the state.

A total of 663 patients are under treatment, it said.

