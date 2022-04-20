Typhoon Molave toll in Vietnam increases to 36

Hanoi: Floods and landslides triggered by typhoon Molave in Vietnam have left 27 people dead, 50 missing and 67 injured as of Saturday morning, according to authorities.

The country's Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said the fatalities were reported from the provinces of Quang Nam, Nghe An, Dak Lak and Gia Lai, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the missing and injured were mainly reported in Quang Nam and Binh Dinh provinces, according to the committee.

The natural disasters damaged 63 bridges along with some national highways and local roads, said the committee.

As many as 10,420 military officers and soldiers have been mobilized for the search and rescue work and to help locals cope with the now weakened Molave, which is among the strongest typhoons that hit Vietnam in the past 20 years.

Molave approached part of Vietnam's central region on Wednesday, bringing heavy rains and strong winds, said the committee.

— IANS