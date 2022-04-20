Tyagi Samaj Pays Tribute To R D Tyagi, Police Commissioner Mumbai

Chandpur (Bijnor) (The Hawk): Uttar Pradesh Pragatisheel Tyagi Samaj, District Bijnor Paid Tribute to late Mr Ramdev Tyagi, retired IPS and former Police Commissioner Mumbai in a condolence meeting held in Bijnor on Saturday.

Mr. Sanjeev Tyagi, the District President of the Association said that Mr. R D Tyagi was a native of Rajpur Nawada a village of Tehsil Najibabad in district Bijnor UP. He further Said that Mr. Tyagi Was Selected as IPS Officer in 1964. He served the country with whole heartedly devotion and diligently holding variant important posts in Maharashtra.

Mr. M S Tyagi, District General Secretary said that Mr R D Tyagi is renowned for his effective penning on different issues. "Success Unlimited", "Happiness Unlimited" and "Yoga, The Way of Divine Bliss" and so on are his masterpiece works.

Mr. Tyagi was battling against cancer for the last two years and passed away on 15th October 2020 at Hinduja Hospital Mumbai. His demise is a bolt from the blue for Tyagi Samaj as well as the nation. In Police department he is supposed as an iconic figure.

On this occasion Mrs Krishna Tyagi, Rajat Kumar, Anupam Tyagi, Tarun Tyagi, Anil Kumar, Bhanu Tyagi expressed their thoughts about the departed soul.