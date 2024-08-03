Two youths offered Ganga Jal on the tombs in Taj Mahal, Agra

The incident involved the youths entering through the western gate with Ganga Jal in water bottles.

Agra (The Hawk): On 3 August, 2024, two youths offered Ganga Jal at the Taj Mahal in Agra. They had arrived with Ganga Jal in a water bottle. The young man offered Ganga Jal at the door of the basement located in the main tomb. There are stairs leading from the door to the tombs located in the basement.



On Saturday morning, Hindu Mahasabha Padadhikaris of Mathura reached Taj Mahal located at Agra and poured Ganga Jal on the graves of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz, where CISF officers arrested both the youths on the spot. CISF has sent the youth to Tajganj police station.



Watch: https://x.com/AshrafFem/status/1819595582690021517

District President of Hindu Mahasabha Dinesh Chaudhary and Shyam first purchase ticket to enter Taj Mahal. After that they came in through the western gate. Both the youths had carried Ganga Jal in water bottles. They offered Ganga Jal near the grave. Seeing their behavior, CISF caught them.



Inspector of Tajganj, Jasveer Singh says that a case will be written on the basis of whatever complaint comes in this case. Internal security is under control of the CISF officers. In this case, either CISF will file a complaint or the police deployed for Taj security. But no complaint has been received yet.