Two Youths Die In UP While Returning To Their Villages

Lucknow: Two youths returning to their native villages in Uttar Pradesh died after they got exhausted while walking and driving a moped respectively.

A report from Agra said that youth going towards Jhansi from Delhi breadth his last on the roadside here on Saturday evening.

Police here on Sunday said that the youth has been identified as Ranveer (38) and was a native of Madhya Pradesh. He was walking for the past three days and died of a heart attack.

Another report from Hatras said that a youth was travelling on a moped along with wife and children died of a heart attack in Sikandra Rao area on Saturday night. Police said that the youth identified as Vinod Tiwari (40), and was going to Sidharthnagar from Delhi along with his wife and 2 children on a moped when he died. The victim was a salesman in a biscuit factory in Delhi and was suffering from cancer. Police said that they were making arrangements to send the body and the family members to Sidharthnagar. UNI