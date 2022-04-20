Two Youngsters Drown In Gaula River

Haldwani: The festivities of Raksha Bandhan turned into mourning when two youngsters were swept away in the strong currents of Gaula River in Jamrani area. Their bodies were recovered Gulabghati, Ranibagh almost 3 kms from the spot of the accident. The youngsters belonging to Bareilly had come to Jawaharnagar, Haldwani to visit their relatives and celebrate Raksha Bandhan.

Rajiv Singh (34), a resident of Brahmapur Jatavpur in Bareilly district, and Monu Kumar, a resident of Kila Road Tanki Bareilly, came to the house of their in-law Lakhan of Jawahar Nagar along with his younger brother Awadhesh Arya (30). Rajiv Singh, Awadhesh Arya, Ankit alias Monu, Vishal, Vipin, Gaurav and Armaan reached Jamrani by a car and a bike at around 2 pm and decided to have a swim in Gaula river. Sometime during their funtime in the river, Rajiv Singh and Awadhesh Arya were swept away due to the strong currents of the river. Sometime later their companions discovered them both missing which created a stir. People reported the matter to the Kathgodam Police Station incharge Kamal Hasan. Some other people reported seeing two bodies flowing in the water at Chitrashila Ghat , Ranibagh. The gates of the Gaula barrage were closed immediately on instruction of the police. The two bodies were recovered at Gulabghati, Ranibagh. The police took both of them to the base hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead. Rajiv Singh used to work in a tailoring shop in Bareilly and has a daughter and son. Avadhesh Arya used to work as a contractor and has two daughters.