Two Women Naxals Killed in Encounter in Chhattisgarh

Dantewada: Two women naxals, collectively carrying cash rewards of Rs 7 lakh on their heads, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarhs Dantewada district on Monday, a police official said.

The gunfight took place at around 5:30 pm in a forest between Kalepal and Kakari villages under Kuakonda police station limits when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-naxal operation, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava told PTI.

The encounter, which lasted for about half-an-hour, broke out when the patrolling team was cordoning off the jungle, he said. After the guns fell silent, the bodies of two women ultras along with a pistol and a muzzle loading gun were recovered from the spot, Pallava said.

One of the killed ultras was identified as Ayte Mandavi, who was active as Maoists Malangir area committee member and intelligence head of the area, he said. She carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on her head, the police officer said.

The second rebel was identified as Vijje Markam, a intelligence wing member in the same unit who was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on her head, he added.—PTI