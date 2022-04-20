Two Women Mowed Down By Jilted Man

Bulandshahr: Two women were mowed down by a car that was driven by a man who had allegedly tried to molest a woman from the same family earlier.

Two others were injured in the incident that took place on Monday night in Bulandshahr district.

A CCTV footage shows the car being driven at high speed and then running over the women. The car is seen speeding away as passers-by come to the aid of the women.

The police, which had initially filed a case of accident, said that they were also investigating on the molestation allegations on the accused.

In a video recorded by a resident, a 22-year-old woman alleges how the accused, belonging to a neighbouring village, had misbehaved with her. She also alleges that the man had threatened her just minutes before he allegedly ran over her family members with his car.

Assistant Superintendent Police Atul Srivastava said: "We were initially told that it was a truck accident and we filed a case. But now the family has given a written complaint that a molestation attempt led to the incident. We have included that in the FIR and are trying to arrest the accused."