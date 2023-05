Saharanpur: Two women died while five other people were injured when a car collided with truck in the Fatehpur area on Wednesday.

Police sources said here that some people were going to Haridwar from Yamuna Nagar when a speeding truck dashed into their car at Kalsiya road on Wednesday. Aarti (36) and Punam (40) died on the spot in the accident while five others were severely injured.

Injured were rushed to the hospital where condition of three of them was stated to be critical. UNI