Two Wanted Criminals Arrested After Encounter In Saharanpur

Saharanpur: Two notorious criminals, each carrying reward of Rs 25,000, were arrested after encounter in Sasava area here on Monday.

Senior superintendent of police Dinesh Kumar here said that acting on tip-off police team encircled two wanted criminals in Ganghod village's jungle area when they were trying to escape after a loot. Being trapped criminals opened fire on police team in which a police constable Mohit was injured.

In retaliatory firing both criminals were injured and later identified as Riyasat alias Bhura and Suda alias Sada. Both criminals were native of Suneti village. Injured policeman and criminals were shifted to the hospital, Mr Kumar said.

Several criminal cases were registered against these arrested criminals, SSP said adding that reward of Rs 25,000 was announced on their arrest. UNI